Jujutsu Kaisen: Brazilian Cosplays Identical to Satoru Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen: After the success of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime has become one of the most talked about franchises today. To honor one of the characters, Brazilian fan and cosplayer, Samanta Bravin, recently shared through her Twitter an impeccable cosplay of Jujutsu’s most beloved sensei, Satoru Gojo.

In addition to his black costume, the cosplayer has recreated every detail of the character’s look, including his white hair and eyelashes, his blue eyes and the pair of sunglasses he wears when not wearing the blindfold. Check out the photos below:

The Future of Jujutsu Kaisen

It was recently announced that the Jujutsu Kaisen series will receive a film, which will adapt the events from Volume 0 of the manga. The premiere is scheduled for the 2022 winter season (between January and March).

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime is officially available with Portuguese subtitles through Crunchyroll.