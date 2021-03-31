Jujutsu Kaisen: Anime will have a special event in Japan

The official website for the anime Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as its Twitter account, announced that the series will have a special event called JujuFes 2021, which will be held on June 13 at the Kawaguchi Comprehensive Cultural Center Lilia in Saitama, Japan. New promotional materials with a new look were launched for the occasion and to accompany the announcement.

The event will be available to be watched online and also in person for the winners of the giveaway that will be available to anyone who purchases the first volume on Blu-ray in the series.

Those who register for the face-to-face event tickets will also be able to obtain tickets for live streaming for a reduced fee, along with the general public who have access to the standard rates. More information is available on the event website.

The anime series for Jujutsu Kaisen TV has just been completed, broadcast on Crunchyroll.

Jujutsu Kaisen: learn more details about the anime series

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump since March 5, 2018. The individual chapters are compiled in tankobon volume, and published by Shueisha since July 2018.

The series is licensed and published in Brazil by Panini publisher. In the 52nd edition of Weekly Shonen Jump, published on November 25, 2019, it was announced that the series would receive an anime adaptation.

The animation, which was done by the MAPPA studio, is directed by Sunghoo Park, and has Hiroshi Seko as a screenwriter, Tadashi Hiramatsu as the person in charge of character design, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui and Arisa Okehazama as musical composers.

In Brazil and Portugal the animation is broadcast simultaneously by Crunchyroll.