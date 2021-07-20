Jujutsu Kaisen: Anime Science Will Be Analyzed By Researchers

Jujutsu Kaisen: Anyone who has watched Jujutsu Kaisen knows that the anime focuses a lot on the supernatural issue, such as spirits, but also presents some concepts about science and mathematics. However, to what extent are these questions real or just fiction?

Through Twitter, it was announced that this question will be explored further in an issue of Jump Giga, a famous magazine that focuses on anime and manga.

Check out how this will be done!

An Analysis of Jujutsu Kaisen

Scientists from two famous research centers – Riken Scientific Research Institute and Statistical Mathematics Institute – were invited to analyze some of the science-based methods shown throughout the anime. There will be approximately 8 pages of debate to know if the story has any foundation in reality or if everything is just made up.

For those who don’t know, Jujutsu Kaisen is a manga that has been in publication since 2018 and has also recently received an anime, bringing more visibility to the story.

The protagonist is called Yuji, a high school boy who has a natural talent for sports, but nothing there attracts him, so he ends up deciding to join the Hidden Phenomena Study Club, something that brings him more satisfaction.

The situation of Yuji and other classmates starts to get more serious when a real spirit ends up manifesting at the school and starts a very exciting supernatural journey with an incredible universe that we are slowly discovering.

So if you want to find out more about the science shown in the story and whether it is, in fact, real, the eight pages of the Jump Giga issue will show you that.