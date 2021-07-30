Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Movie Wins 1st Trailer; Watch!

The animation studio MAPPA released, this Thursday (29), the 1st teaser trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie. Recent success in the world of Japanese productions, the film will be a prequel to the anime.

The feature film will adapt the original story of the homonymous manga. In addition to MAPPA, which will do the animation, TOHO Animation will be responsible for distribution.

Some YouTube channels have already subtitled the teaser trailer, including for Portuguese, like this channel here. See, below, the original version of the official video in Japanese:

“Yuta Okkotsu is a restless student who is suffering from a serious problem – his childhood friend Rika has turned into a curse and doesn’t leave him alone. Since Rika is not a common curse, her plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where novice exorcists learn how to fight curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to sign up, but can he learn enough in time to face the curse that haunts him?” says the synopsis of the manga that will be adapted.

Despite recounting things that happened before the main story, the film will be extra material for fans who saw the 24th and final episode of Jujutsu Kaisen air on television on March 26th.

Season 2 of the anime is already in production, although it doesn’t have a release date yet. The anime is available in Brazil on Crunchyroll and, in this text, we even tell you why you should give history a chance. Below is the 1st episode of the animation, which can be viewed for free on YouTube.

Regarding the manga, it will be published again in August, after a 2-month break for writer Gege Akutami to take care of his health.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie will be released in Japan on December 24th. The film has no official release date for the West, including Brazil.