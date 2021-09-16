Judge Dredd arrives at CoD: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Judge Dredd: Expanding the list of characters from other media that appear in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision announced that it will include one more name in that list: Judge Dredd.

According to the information released, the character in question is part of the temporary package Tracer Pack: Judge Dredd Set, which is on sale until October 14th. Upon acquiring it, Elite Operator Ingo Back becomes the vigilante in question.

Another important detail is the fact that Judge Dredd arrives at the game bringing two uniforms: the main one and the Quadrinho variation, which brings clothes in black and white tones for the combatant. In addition, we also have three specific Weapon Projects (the SMT Quick Judgment, the Assault Rifle Arbitrator Rifle and the Lawgiver Pistol), plus the Incendiary Finisher, a Book of Law Weapon Pendant, the Judge’s Watch Wrist Accessory, a Animated Business Card and Emblem.

