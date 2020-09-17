Judge dismisses Ricardo Anaya claim against Emilio Lozoy

The body of lawyers of Ricardo Anaya, who lost the presidential election in Mexico at the hands of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported that a federal judge declared himself incompetent to admit his client’s moral damage claim against the former director of Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX ), Emilio Lozoya.

The lawyer said that he cannot process the lawsuit because it is a federal court, and not local, where he suggests that it be done.

“We are convinced that the federal courts are competent to hear this type of matter, which is why we will insist on filing the corresponding appeal,” said the lawyers, Edward Martín Regalado and Eduardo Aguilar.

They also recognized that they will go to the last consequences in the case of their client.

A few days ago a lawsuit was filed against Emilio Lozoya for moral damage.

Anaya, a former presidential candidate, denounced the now former director of Pemex, who pointed out that he had received millions of pesos for his campaign for the governorship of Querétaro.

According to Lozoya, the resources were obtained on the instructions of Luis Videgaray, who was secretary of foreign affairs and former secretary of finance and public credit.

“Luis Videgaray instructed me to receive Ricardo Anaya Cortés at the Pemex offices and Ernesto Cordero Arroyo, with whom I had breakfast at the Four Season Hotel. Specifically, Luis Videgaray Caso instructed me to give 6 million 800 thousand pesos to Ricardo Anaya, who had been insisting on meeting with me, ”Lozoya told the Prosecutor’s Office.

For his part, Anaya has declared that the accusations are false.



