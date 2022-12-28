Cody Gakpo is expected to be eligible for the Premier League trip to Brentford, while the report says Jude Bellingham has informed his representatives of his “desire” from Real Madrid.

What to believe about Bellingham…

It’s pretty obvious where to focus your attention if you’re looking for a craving for stories, this is the future of Jude Bellingham.

We know he is Liverpool’s main transfer target for the summer, this was confirmed again by Merseyside reporter David Lynch on Wednesday, with the teenager’s earlier move being described as “unlikely.”

But that wasn’t the only mention of Bellingham’s name today: GOAL reported that the midfielder “informed his entourage of his desire to move” to Madrid.

This story, however, originated from their Spanish branch, which was not noted by Merseyside reporters.

This is the latest of the transfer speculation that surrounds Bellingham: Real Madrid and Liverpool, the two clubs readily pitting his signatures against each other.

Spanish media recently claimed that Madrid could complete the deal earlier than expected, but according to Paul Joyce of the Times, “the price of 130 million pounds is high, but … the way the deal is structured to achieve this stated value is something like Liverpool.” they will work trying to drive away their rivals.”

One week it seems that Liverpool is gaining the upper hand, and the next is Real Madrid, but for now Bellingham and Borussia are on winter break until the New Year.

Will Gakpo be able to play in the Champions League?

The arrival of Gakpo is inevitable, and when the Champions League resumes in February, he will be eligible to participate, despite the fact that he is playing in Europe for PSV this season. Like Diaz did last season.

How about a trip to Brentford on Monday? It is expected that the Dutchman can be selected, but whether Klopp will use this option is another question.

What about the strengths and weaknesses of Gakpo? We have information for you about what he will offer Liverpool!

No move for Enzo?

Liverpool won’t close the January transfer door on Gakpo, but Enzo Fernandez “won’t be” one of their signings, says a Merseyside reporter.

Sir Kenny Dalglish was “delighted” to see Mo Salah repeat his record for Liverpool’s performance at Villa, and the king is ready to “pass the baton” to another king.

Andy Robertson spoke about his “weakness” for 17-year-old Ben Doke, the Scottish guys stick together!

Stefan Baisetich was described by his own father as “a 30-year-old in the body of an 18-year-old.” He really plays beyond his years.

Signings, Injuries and Pep

James Maddison will miss Leicester's visit to Anfield due to a knee injury

James Maddison will miss Leicester’s visit to Anfield due to a knee injury and he has travelled to London to see a specialist, Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

Chelsea have announced the signing of striker David Datro Fofana from Molde, he will officially join the club on January 1.

Pep Guardiola said about Liverpool: “I don’t think there is a team in the world that [impressed me more] — every game is completely different,” he lamented the festive schedule.

Message of the day and match of the evening

If you can help in any way, please!

J_Gomez97 leads our call for fans attending this week's fixture to donate what they can to support the North Liverpool Foodbank, as part of our Operation Christmas Magic campaign

The Premier League match is back tonight, it’s Leeds vs Manchester City live on Sky Sports for those of you in the UK (KO: 8pm).

Have a nice evening, Reds!

