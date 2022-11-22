Jude Bellingham Shows Why Manchester United Want to See Him Against Iran

Manchester United goal Jude Bellingham demonstrated the highest quality of England’s 6-2 victory over Iran yesterday.

The former Birmingham City midfielder made his World Cup debut and looked like an amazing talent, thanks to which the best clubs in Europe are following his progress.

Bellingham was at the heart of everything England did on the way to a brilliant victory in Qatar, and his dynamism in a key role.

His involvement was clear from his 113 touches, and given that Bellingham achieved an incredible 96% of passes, it becomes clear that his teammates were right to entrust him with possession of the ball.

Bellingham completed seven of his eight long shots, showing that his accuracy was not the result of a lack of ambition.

Both dribbling attempts were successful, and the Borussia Dortmund playmaker demonstrated his ball-handling skills combined with this ability to pass.

Defensively, Bellingham was equally impressive, succeeding with three ball selections and winning seven duels for his team, while England stifled Iran’s attempts to take the field.

But it was in the penalty area that the 19-year-old completed his outstanding performance by scoring a goal that gave the three Lions the advantage after a shot by Luke Shaw.

The connection between a United player and one United player, who would certainly like to have, can make fans’ hearts beat faster, but there are many things the Red Devils need to do if Bellingham ever joins the club.

With players like Manchester City and Liverpool interested in Bellingham, and even Real Madrid outside the Premier League, the competition for the teenager’s signature this summer will be huge.

With a stated price of about 150 million euros, as previously reported by The Peoples Person, precocious talent will not be cheap.

But it is crucial that Manchester United are able to compete with the aforementioned teams for the biggest trophies if they have a real chance of signing Jude Bellingham.