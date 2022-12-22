Jude Bellingham Made The Decision to Move to Real Madrid After Insulting Manchester United

Manchester United have dealt a huge blow to their transfer plans as World Cup star Jude Bellingham has already decided that his next club after Borussia Dortmund will be La Liga giant Real Madrid.

This is reported by the Spanish edition of AS, which claims that the 19-year-old player is not going to return to the Premier League.

Despite the great interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and United, Bellingham reportedly believes that returning to England will not help his development as much as moving to another leading European country.

And Real Madrid looks like the perfect place for both the midfielder and his club, as Dortmund president Hans-Joachim Watzke maintains good relations with Los Blancos.

The Bundesliga club had privileged access to a number of the best young players from Madrid, including Ashraf Hakimi and Reinier.

It is believed that an offer of around 120 million euros will be enough for the La Liga side to secure Bellingham’s signature.

The England star has been fantastic since joining Dortmund’s first team and his outstanding performances at the FIFA World Cup have only fuelled rumours about his future.

Eric ten Hag is known to be a passionate fan, seeing in him the ability to own the ball, which led to Manchester United (unsuccessfully) chasing Frankie de Jong from Barcelona in the summer.

However, given that Bellingham had already abandoned the Red Devils before moving to Germany, and the player can now choose almost any club in Europe, a move to Old Trafford may never have been planned.

Recently, the midfielder seemed to slam the door on such a move, abruptly saying “No” when a fan asked if he was going to move to United.

Bellingham’s move to Madrid may well be perceived by United fans as a positive moment, as it will at least mean that they will not have to watch the player turn into one of their main rivals.

This situation has already happened with Erling Haaland, whom the club tried to sign before his transfer to Dortmund, and now he heads the City line.

Now there is hope that United will be able to adequately strengthen both the midfield and the attack, at the expense of players who can take responsibility and thrive under the leadership of Ten Haga.