Judah and the Black Messiah: Powerful Oscar nominee

Warner Bros. released on Tuesday (12) a new trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah, a film inspired by real events about the Black Panthers. The preview highlights the conflicts of values ​​surrounding the revolutionary movement in the United States in the 1970s.

The film stars Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta) as informant William O’Neal, who works as an offer from the FBI to reduce his prison sentence. To do this, he must infiltrate the organization to neutralize the constant growth of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya, from Corra!), A charismatic leader. Thus, the dilemma proposed by the plot will be to monitor whether O’Neal will betray his target or whether he will follow the principles of the Black Panthers.

Judas and the Black Messiah is directed by Shaka King (High Maintenance) and has a script signed in partnership with Will Berson (Mighty B!), In addition to the brothers Keith and Kenny Lucas (Lucas Bros Moving Co). It is also worth pointing out that the feature was produced by Ryan Coogler (Creed: Born to Fight) and is named as one of the main competitors in this next award season, especially the Oscar 2021.

The additional cast consists of Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight: Under the Moonlight), Jermaine Fowler (BoJack Horseman), Algee Smith (Detroit in Rebellion), Lil Rel Howery (Run!) And Robert Longstreet (Doctor Sleep). The title will hit theaters on February 12, when it will also be released on HBO Max streaming.