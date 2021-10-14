Juanas Revenge: Netflix Series Based On True Story? Look!

The Revenge of the Juanas (La venganza de las Juanas, in the original) arrived on Netflix causing great emotions to the subscribers of the streaming service. Its authentic and quirky story brought a question to many people: is the series based on a true story?

However, we can say that the production is not based on a true story. According to Netflix, the plot of the series was created from a Colombian soap opera shown in 1997, called Las Juanas by Bernardo Romero Pereira.

In A Vingança das Juanas, spectators accompany a group of women who have the same birthmark and mysteriously stay together in the same hotel. From there, they need to investigate a mysterious past to understand the curious connection.

The show is written by Jimena Romero and features Pepe Castro and Rodrigo Ugalde Dehaene directing the episodes.

The cast consists of Zuria Vega as Juana Manuela, Renata Notni as Juana Valentina, Oka Giner as Juana Caridad, Juanita Arias as Juana Matilde, Sofia Engberg as Juana Bautista, Carlos Ponce as Simón Marroquín, Iván Amozurrutia as Federico Marroquín, Federico Espejo, Jorge Antonio Guerrero as Lorenzo, among others.

Did you like the article? Leave your comment below and stay tuned so you don’t miss any news about series and movies!