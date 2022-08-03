Juan Soto posted a heartfelt message to fans after sharing blockbusters

The Juan Soto era in Washington officially ended this week when the Nationals traded Soto to the San Diego Padres. But now the former Nats slugger hopes to leave the team on good terms.

In a series of tweets posted early this morning, Soto shared a heartfelt message with the Nationals organization and fans. He thanked the team for giving him the opportunity to play and called their 2019 World Series title one of the highlights of his career.

Soto wished the Nationals fans all the best and thanked them for “being such a wonderful family to him.”

Thanks to the Nationals organization for the opportunity to realize a childhood dream. I am eternally grateful to my teammates and coaches, as well as to the team for the development and training of players.

It will always be an honor for me to be a citizen. The achievement of the franchise’s first World Series title in 2019 and the opportunity to play for such supportive fans over the past five years will never be forgotten.

To my Nats fans: From the very first day, I always had the feeling that you would have a special place in my heart, but the appreciation I feel for you has exceeded all my expectations. Thank you for being such a big family to me. With love and gratitude… Forever Yours, Juan Soto

During his five years at the Nationals, Juan Soto was a two-time All-Star and two-time silver slugger. He won the title in the 2020 season shortened due to the pandemic, and also won the home run derby.

Now he’s on his way to the Padres, where he hopes to return to the playoffs and win another World Series.

Will Juan Soto lead the Padres to glory this year?