Ju Jutsu Kaizen: Unfinished Expansion Of Megumi Fushiguro Domain, Garden Of Chimera Shadows, Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen revolves around Itadori Yuji and his connection with Sukuna, the King of Curses. The story places Itadori in the world of curses and jiu-jitsu sorcerers after he swallowed a cursed object that houses one of the sorcerers’ biggest nightmares, Sukuna. In addition to the main narrative, in which events related to Sukuna and Gojo Satoru develop, other interesting main characters, such as Megumi Fushiguro, have interesting additions.

At first, Fushiguro Megumi resembles a typical jujutsu wizard with firm cursed techniques and a typical devout conviction that the cursed spirits must be destroyed. However, after a few episodes, viewers witnessed Megumi’s potential, and in the final episodes of the season, Jujutsu Kaisen revealed the unfinished Expansion of Megumi’s Domain, the Chimera of the Shadow Garden.

Megumi’s Hidden Talents as a Sorcerer

The first thing to note about Megumi is his connection to the Zen’in clan. Megumi is a descendant of the Zenin family and the son of Toji Fushiguro, a character revealed later in the manga. The Zenin family members are outstanding sorcerers with great cursed techniques, so it’s not surprising that Megumi is made of the same fabric. However, Megumi unconsciously limits himself to his ideals and beliefs, despite his outstanding potential.

Firstly, Megumi utters the belief that life is unfair and unfair, and witchcraft is just a means for honest people to live life to the fullest, without interruptions from the world of evil curses. In the fifth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, the show began hinting at Megumi’s hidden talent through Sukuna. Excited by Itadori’s rapid rise as a jiu-jitsu master, Megumi consulted Gojo Satoru, one of the strongest jiu-jitsu wizards, to train him. As usual, the astute sorcerer and teacher pointed out that Megumi has the same incredible potential as Itadori. However, Fushiguro unconsciously restrains himself because he cannot reach his potential due to his team-playing mentality.

This speaks to Megumi’s character, her desire to work together with others and rely less on her individual abilities. However, Gojo’s advice “when you die, you will be alone” causes a spark in Megumi, which does not fully flare up until his battle with a special level curse, the Finger-Bearer. Sukuna also noticed a unique feature of the Fushiguro technique. Unlike other shadow technique users in kaisen ju-jutsu who require seals to summon shadows, Megumi summons his invocations directly from his shadow, emphasizing how rare his abilities are. After learning about this fact, Sukuna doubted the reason for Megumi’s escape from the curse of a special level, which he coped with perfectly, which surprised Megumi. However, it wasn’t until the 23rd episode of the first season that viewers witnessed Megumi partially using her true abilities.

Megumi’s Unfinished Garden of Chimera Shadows

To fully understand Megumi’s Chimera Shadow Garden, you need to know how Megumi’s “Ten Shadows” technique works. The Ten Shadows Technique is an innate witchcraft skill used and inherited exclusively by members of the Zen’in Clan. Simply put, users of the Ten Shadows Technique can summon ten shikigami from seals or shadows, using them to fight instead of them or as a defense mechanism.

The Ten Shadows Technique is revered for being as powerful as the Six Eyes of Gojo, originally owned by the Gojo family. Even Sukuna recognized this technique as formidable during the battle with Megumi. In the anime, Megumi summoned only six different shadows to help him in battle: Divine dogs with their incredible ability to detect curses, Nue with her ability to fly and attacks based on electricity, Demonic Dog and her deadly attack with claws, Toad and her trap. The Great Serpent and its large size and powerful offensive attacks using Max Elephant’s mouth and control over the liquid.

Debuting in episode 23, “Domain Expansion”, the “Garden of Chimera Shadows” became Megumi’s last refuge during an unnerving battle with a Pallbearer more powerful than the one Sukuna faced earlier in the series. After the curse knocks Megumi down for a while, he remembers Gojo’s speech, especially the words: “Dying to win and risking death to win are two different things.” The brief memory strengthened his resolve so much that his Finger visibly flinched for a moment before Megumi released her unstable domain extension. The first notable feature of Chimera Shadow Garden is that it is a half-domain extension; even Megumi recognized it as incomplete. Consequently, it lacked the typical function of a standard domain extension, which ensures that attacks will necessarily hit their targets within the domain extension.