Ju Jutsu Kaisen: The Cursed Yuta Technique Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Gege Akutami story featuring a variety of characters using a unique power system. The story tells about sorcerers who fight monsters called “curses” with the help of cursed energy.

Cursed energy allows you to use cursed techniques, and the main anime introduces us to a lot of sorcerers with several cursed techniques that have different effects. However, there is one character that was introduced in the Jujutsu Kaisen movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and that is its main character, Yuta Okkotsu.

Who is Yuta Okkotsu?

Yuta Okkotsu is the main character of the prequel to Jujutsu Kaisen, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Like the main character of the series Yuji Itadori, Yuta is put on trial for execution because it is believed that he was cursed by his late friend Rika. . Just as he comes to Yuji’s rescue a year later, Gojo stops the execution and digs. In this story, events occur as a result of which Yuta becomes a student at the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical College of the Curse, where he is trained to use the energy of the curse to remove curses, and eventually uses these skills to defeat a powerful cursed sorcerer seeking to destroy people who are not sorcerers.

By the end of the movie, it turns out that it wasn’t Rika who cursed Yuta, but vice versa, and that Yuta’s cursed energy was so great that he was able to create a curse strong enough to give someone the power to defeat Gojo, the most powerful cursed user in the series. Throughout the film, Yuta shows himself to be a very powerful sorcerer, even if he is not trained. Having no idea what cursed energy was and how to implement it, he was able to create his own powerful cursed monster, defeat a powerful curse that defeated Maki, a character capable of rivaling level 2 curses, and considered himself a special class sorcerer in his own right.

Again, this is before he honed his skills or trained any of his abilities. All of Yuta’s exploits at the beginning of the film are based solely on his huge amount of Cursed Energy, which seems endless. At the moment, it is difficult to assess how strong the sorcerer really is. By the end of the film, after studying at school for only a few months and still being in his first year, Yuta was able to defeat another sorcerer of a special level, someone who many could consider the second most powerful sorcerer who lived at that time. in the story.

Yuta does not appear at all in the main anime, but it turns out that he is of the same bloodline as Gojo, and they are distant relatives. Gojo Satoru claims that most of the sorcerer’s abilities are determined by his birth, and therefore Yuta’s abilities make sense. Gojo even goes so far as to say that one day Utah will equal his strength. However, his abilities are never explained, other than that he is a bottomless well of cursed energy, and despite seeing him use many cursed techniques, it is unclear what his cursed ability is. So what can Utah do?

What are his abilities

Besides being an endless source of cursed energy, Yuta also possesses high skills, demonstrating the ability to use cursed techniques that even Gojo himself cannot do. He learned to use the reverse curse technique, which Gojo learned to do only after he was put on his deathbed in his second year to treat others in his first year. It has been stated that he has even more cursed energy than Gojo, and is one of two characters demonstrating the ability to use other people’s cursed techniques. He even managed to expand the domain, although we don’t know the rules of this yet, since the technique was interrupted. The show shows in great detail that he is strong, but little explains the specifics of his abilities. So what is his damned technique?

Even after his friend leaves for the afterlife, Ricky’s curse remains with Yuta. That’s because it’s actually his damn technique. Rika exists as a partially manifested cursed spirit created from the cursed energy of Utah. Despite being created from Utah’s energy, she retains her free will and is able to act as a combat partner for him and even trains her own abilities to think, feel, strategize and use the cursed energy. Even before its full manifestation, it is able to paralyze people like Itadori, preventing them from moving. She also has an ability similar to Megumi’s shadow, in the sense that Yuta can store weapons inside Riki to use later. However, this is not all the possibilities of his cursed technique.

Yuta can use the full power of his cursed technique for 5 minutes, and then when that time runs out, he has to wait to use it again.