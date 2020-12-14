JPMorgan: We Can See $ 600 Billion Into Bitcoin

JPMorgan made a very important comment after MassMutual, the insurance company that recently came to the fore with the purchase of $ 100 million worth of Bitcoin. The company said that with the potential increase in corporate demand, an entry of $ 600 billion into the Bitcoin market could be seen.

Massachusetts Mutual Life, one of the largest insurance companies in the USA, managed to attract the attention of many institutions and people such as JPMorgan with the purchase of $ 100 million Bitcoin. JPMorgan strategists made very important statements for MassMutual, which has joined giant corporate companies such as Microstrategy with its large Bitcoin investment.

600 billion dollars can flow

The BTC acquisition of MassMutual, one of the largest insurance companies in the USA, was seen as a signal that could potentially mobilize other corporate companies. Expressing that corporate demand for Bitcoin may increase in the coming years, JPMorgan stated that this means a demand of $ 600 billion for Bitcoin:

“The MassMutual insurance company’s acquisition of Bitcoin represents a new milestone in its adoption by institutional investors. If other insurance companies and pension funds follow MassMutual, there may be a potential increase in demand for cryptocurrency in the coming years.

In the event that insurance companies and pension funds in the USA, Euro zone, England and Japan invest 1% of their assets in Bitcoin, a Bitcoin demand of $ 600 billion will arise. ”

Corporate companies’ interest shifts to Bitcoin

The adoption of Bitcoin from this latest acquisition is a sign of the spread from family offices and wealthy investors to insurance companies and pension funds, strategists said. This situation was expressed as a small shift towards BTC and a new change process.

Tuur Demeester, a former Bitcoin fund manager and researcher, also made a statement about it. “If all insurance companies invest 0.1% of their assets in Bitcoin at the current price, they will buy 1.35% of the circulating supply,” Demeester said. said.



