JPMorgan Takes Action Regarding This Altcoin: Closes Accounts!

Big banks are secretly closing accounts of their crypto customers. In a January 23 tweet, Uniswap founder Hayden Adams announced that JPMorgan Chase had closed its bank accounts “without notice or explanation.”

Banks can use this method to sneak in cryptocurrencies. Responding to Hayden’s search for clarity from the bank, former CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz said:

Possibly shadowing cryptocurrency banking from above by the Fed or USOCC bank supervisors. If the auditor tells a bank that a particular client is too risky and the bank ends that relationship, the bank is contractually prevented from telling that client why.

Cryptocurrency related accounts are blocked

Brian Quintenz cited pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis’ November 20 Wall Street Journal article. In it, Lummis claimed that new presidents at the Federal Reserve are deliberately hindering fintech and crypto innovation. There were several responses to Hayden’s complaint, many of which indicated that he was blocked by banks or that his accounts were closed for crypto-related transactions. JPMorgan actually responded to the tweet as well, asking the Uniswap founder to use the support system to clean up his experience with the bank.

The CEO of JPMorgan’s cryptocurrency Onyx said crypto is “permanent” last week, but apparently it may not be for some of its customers. It’s not just US banks that are hurting crypto investors. Last year, it was reported that an Australian investor sued Westpac and ANZ bank for closing their accounts and causing a loss of funds at the time. Banks now have the perfect weapon against crypto, as this obscure action can be used to sneak customers out without the bank needing to justify those actions.