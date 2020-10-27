JPMorgan Starts Using Its Own Cryptocurrency

Takis Georgakopoulos, a JPMorgan Chase executive, announced that the bank’s own cryptocurrency, JPM Coin, will begin to be used this week. According to the manager’s statements, a large technology company will make the first JPM Coin transaction.

Takis Georgakopoulos, one of the directors of JPMorgan, one of the largest banks in the world, detailed the bank’s plans for cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies in his statements a few days ago. According to CNBC news, Georgakopoulos announced in these statements that the bank will both start using JPM Coin and accelerate blockchain activities.

JPM Coin starts to be used this week

Georgakopoulos, responsible for the bank’s global wholesale payment department, announced that JPM Coin will be used for commercial purposes for the first time this week. According to the bank executive, JPM Coin is already being used by an international technology giant. It is stated that this company uses JPM Coin to make 24/7 non-stop cross-border transactions. But the name of the technology giant was not disclosed.

Operating actively in more than 100 countries, JPMorgan mediates 6 trillion dollars of payment transactions per day. According to the statements of Georgakopoulos, the bank believes that these transactions can be carried out more efficiently thanks to crypto money and blockchain technology.

Decided to grow the blockchain team

Georgakopoulos announced in an interview last week that the bank has set up a new blockchain unit called Onyx. The mission of this team of 100 people will be to implement the R&D studies that JPMorgan has done so far on blockchain. The bank manager said that these technologies can now be “used for commercial purposes” and that the bank will no longer be content with R&D studies only.

Exemplifying these commercial purposes, Georgakopoulos touched on the use of paper checks and vaults. Saying that hundreds of millions of paper checks are signed annually, the manager explained that if these transactions are transferred to the blockchain, 75 percent of the transaction costs can be saved. Georgakopoulos also emphasized that if these are transferred to the blockchain, transactions can be completed in minutes, not days.



