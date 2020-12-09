JPMorgan: Gold Will Suffer So Much Because Of Bitcoin

A comment came from JPMorgan on the conversation about Bitcoin and gold. JPMorgan said that in the long run, investments in Bitcoin will increase and gold bulls will suffer. The JPMorgan analyst, who made the statement, emphasized the trend of institutional investors to Bitcoin.

In the news shared by the Bloomberg news agency, the important comments of JPMorgan analysts, including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, on Bitcoin and gold drew considerable attention. Stating that gold has been damaged with the rise of crypto currencies in the financial sector, analysts said that investments in Bitcoin have increased since October, and investors have largely withdrawn from gold funds.

JPMorgan stated that this upward trend in cryptocurrencies will continue in the long term with the increasing interest of institutional investors.

“Institutional investors are just beginning to adopt Bitcoin. But the adoption of gold by these investors is quite advanced. ”

Gold price could take a big hit in the medium and long term

JPMorgan stated that Grayscale Bitcoin Trust funds have received approximately $ 2 billion in inflows since October, and an outflow of $ 7 billion from gold-backed funds. However, it was emphasized that the transition from gold to Bitcoin means billions of dollars in money flow.

“If our medium and long term forecasts are correct, we can say that the gold price will take a big hit in the coming years.”

At the same time, the bank said that in the short term the Bitcoin price is likely to rise excessively, and gold may have a chance to recover. It is also reported that the signals in bitcoin momentum are getting worse, so it can lead to the sale of investors trading according to the price trend.

Comments to JPMorgan were quick

Frank Chaparro of TheBlock shared Bloomberg’s JPMorgan report, saying “I think Barry Silbert put someone on JPMorgan’s research team.” he made a comment. Silbert contented himself with saying “shh”.

JPMorgan recently published a report stating that investors may have turned to Bitcoin by giving up gold. In the report, analysts drew attention to the equivalence between increases in investments in Grayscale and exits from gold funds.



