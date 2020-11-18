JPMorgan CEO Still Not Looking Hot to Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC), which institutional investors rushed into, paid off for investors and climbed to $ 18,500. During this period, it was seen that former Bitcoin critics such as MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor made statements in favor of BTC and even bought BTC. However, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who is seen as one of the oldest BTC enemies, still seems to have the same attitude.

JPMorgan believes in Blockchain technology

Speaking at a conference organized by The New York Times, Dimon continued this negative attitude by saying “Bitcoin is not for me”. In fact, JPMorgan, one of the largest financial institutions in the world led by Dimon, adopted blockchain technology in a short time. The giant bank, which also launches its own digital currency called JPM Coin, uses it in interbank payments.

Dimon also emphasized in his statement that blockchain is a critical development in enabling people to transfer money around the world more cheaply. Using the statement “We will always support blockchain technology”, Dimon spoke in a similar tone to the statements of another billionaire name, Ray Dalio.

Dimon: Bitcoin is not for me

Bridgewater Associates’ legendary name Ray Dalio also hinted that you do not trust Bitcoin, just like Dimon. JPMorgan’s CEO continued his statement and replied that people are buying Bitcoin instead of gold, US dollars and US treasury bonds:

“I am aware that very smart people buy Bitcoin with the belief that this will outperform gold, US dollars and US treasury bonds. Let them do it. This is not for me. “



