JPMorgan: Bitcoin is the # 1 choice of young investors

JPMorgan found a pattern of preferences among generations of investors between Bitcoin (BTC) and Gold. What do young people prefer?

The Bitcoin vs. Gold has been around since the early days of cryptocurrency. However, the last few months have forced us to choose one or the other as a haven for 2020. JPMorgan has noticed that young investors are sticking with Bitcoin (BTC), but what about the rest?

Preference pattern

This week a note was published by JPMorgam, which Bloomberg had access to, where it was established that retail investors have been divided in half according to generation.

Yes it is. Analysts have found that older, advanced investors have leaned towards gold, while so-called ‘millennials’ have decided to flock to Bitcoin.

Certainly, this finding is interesting, since it shows a significant divergence in the preferences of each of the generations.

As we noted earlier in CryptoTrend, in the BTC vs. Oro there is not one that is necessarily, and strictly, better than the other. Each one has advantages and disadvantages, highlighting that in the end it is the investor who decides according to his preferences.

“Older cohorts prefer gold while younger cohorts prefer bitcoin,” wrote the team of analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

However, the pattern of preferences between generations not only diverges in terms of the Bitcoin vs. Gold.

JPMorgan found that millennials prefer stocks, particularly tech. Meanwhile, older investors have decided to sell their shares.

“The oldest cohorts continued to deploy their excess liquidity in bond funds, whose purchase remained strong during June and July,” they noted.

Bitcoin and its price rise

The recent recovery of BTC, and its uptrend, could be a major boost that led young people to trust the cryptocurrency again.

However, gold has not been left behind after it broke its all-time high.

Obviously, investors have been forced to resort to alternative means, such as Bitcoin or gold, as a result of the economic stimulus packages announced by the governments of power countries.

The momentum is born as a result of concerns about possible inflation. So many investors have seen Bitcoin as the perfect solution to the problem since it is the opposite.

However, although there may be a pattern of preferences, in the crypto community we have observed how increasingly larger investors have decided to join after a growing interest in cryptocurrencies.

In fact, in early July, the Mode app found that it had been seeing significant increases in Bitcoin purchases from Boomers and Gen X users.

So, although JPMorgan was able to find a pattern of preference among investors of each generation, Bitcoin opens its doors to all investors and more and more people trust the cryptocurrency.



