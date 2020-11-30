JPMorgan Announces What Could Lower Bitcoin Price

In a new analysis of the Bitcoin (BTC) price, JPMorgan Chase analysts warned investors of a sudden drop in the market. The analysts, who appreciated the rise in the bitcoin price this week, explained that the danger of decline is still not fully overcome. In the statements made, it was stated that this decrease may be due to Grayscale.

Although Bitcoin price (BTC) dropped to $ 16,500 last week, it managed to recover in the following days. Bitcoin price surpassed $ 17,700 on Saturday and surpassed $ 18,000 in the following hours. BTC price on spot exchanges this morning is mostly in the range of $ 18,500-19,000. So what are JPMorgan analysts saying about Bitcoin?

What caused Bitcoin to fall?

JPMorgan analysts came together under the leadership of Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou and prepared a new report for the Bitcoin price. In this report dated November 27, it was mentioned why the BTC price fell during the week, the effects of the recovery that came after this drop, and the things that could make Bitcoin fall again.

According to the news of BNN Bloomberg, the drop during the week may have been triggered by investment advisors who mostly trade commodities. According to JPMorgan analysts, mutual funds have weakened long positions in the market; As a result, it is possible that it caused the Bitcoin price to drop.

Analysts think last week’s drop may be healthy. According to the evaluations made, this decline may have enabled the speculation in the market to come to a halt. But this does not mean that the way for Bitcoin is cleared.

The danger of falling is not past: beware of Grayscale

According to JPMorgan analysis, crypto investors should pay attention to the Grayscale fund in the coming weeks and days. Grayscale, which has grown rapidly in recent weeks and now manages almost $ 11 billion of crypto money; it mediates institutional investors to enter the market. It is known that the $ 233 billion investment fund Guggenheim also wants to buy Bitcoins through Grayscale.

According to JPMorgan analysts, one of the most critical factors that will determine whether the Bitcoin price will rise will be Grayscale. Emphasizing the importance of the number of institutional investors in the market, JPMorgan analysts shared the following note on BTC:

“It is thought that institutional investors such as family offices have started to see Bitcoin as digital gold and now want to invest in Bitcoin, not gold, in the long term. If the money entering Grayscale’s Bitcoin fund decreases in the following weeks; this thought begins to be doubted. “



