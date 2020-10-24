JP Morgan Analyst: Bitcoin Can Compete With Gold

One of the leading financial companies, JP Morgan, in his report, emphasized that he has positive thoughts for Bitcoin and that competition with gold is possible.

Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a JP Morgan analyst, suggested that in the future, Bitcoin could compete with gold more tightly. In his report, the analyst stated that Bitcoin has a high potential and can go much further than just a store of value like gold.

“The new generation can raise Bitcoin to the gold level”

According to the report of U.Today, Panigirtzoglou says that Bitcoin’s market value of $ 240 billion can compete well with exchange traded funds (ETFs), which is equivalent to $ 210 billion. However, taking into account the bullion and other forms of gold stored alongside the ETF, the cumulative value of gold climbs to $ 2.6 billion. Although the analyst stated that Bitcoin should be valued at least 10 times in order to catch gold and enter into a fierce competition; He also underlined that investor preferences are now beginning to change.

Stating that as the new generation investors start to enter the market, more money is flowing into cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, the analyst states that with the increase of the new generations’ interest in financial technologies, investment preferences will be reformed to a great extent. Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou emphasized the potential of Bitcoin, suggesting that the leading coin, along with this new generation of investors, could compete with gold.

Analyst Panigirtzoglou said that for many, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies can be seen as a store of value with strategies such as HODL, or that they can make money by buying and selling them, and they believe their benefits can emerge over a long period of time. But Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies offer much more than these, according to the analyst.

The JP Morgan analyst underlined that cryptocurrencies can also be used as a payment method, and announced that many innovative steps could be taken in this area in the near future. The development of crypto money transactions with PayPal, which coincides with Panigirtzoglou’s statements, also shows that the analyst may be accurate in his current predictions.



