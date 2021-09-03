Joy Red Velvet’s ‘twin’ from Bandung made a cover of the song ‘Hello’

KOC TV has returned with the release of a special MV through their YouTube channel. On Friday (03/09) at 19.00 WIB, coinciding with Joy’s birthday, KOC TV released the latest cover video for Joy Red Velvet’s solo song entitled ‘Hello’.

The song ‘Hello’ is sung by Qyoung, a beautiful girl from Bandung who is usually referred to as Joy’s ‘twin’.

Carrying the same concept and theme as the original music video, this ‘Hello’ cover video is presented with extraordinary quality.

Throughout the video we can also see the appearance of Qyoung when singing the song ‘Hello’ by using a costume similar to Joy.

In this cover video, fans can also see a cameo appearance from rapper KRAY, who previously collaborated with Soyoung ex-Stellar on Yuju and LOCO’s cover of ‘Spring is Gone by Chance’.