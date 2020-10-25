Joy of Red Velvet, victim of hateful comments

Fans of Red Velvet’s Joy are concerned that the K-pop star is receiving malicious comments due to the recent controversy from her bandmate Irene.

Social media turned into a debate after Kang Kook Hwa, a former fashion editor and stylist revealed she had a hard time when a K-pop star allegedly mistreated her, the woman who is well known in the middle added to his post the hashtags: #psycho and #monster, the last two promotional songs of Red Velvet and the sub unit Irene & Seulgi.

Netizens began to speculate about the name of the alleged idol and came to the conclusion that it was Irene, later, the singer and the SM Entertainment company issued two statements in which they apologized and made it public that the artist and the stylist had already spoken.

Thousands of Red Velvet fans weighed in on the controversy, splitting the conversation over the rumor of the ‘Automatic’ singer’s behavior. But the situation has come to impact her bandmates, as social media users have flooded the profiles of one of Irene’s teammates with hateful comments.

INTERNETS ATTACK JOY DE RED VELVET ON INSTAGRAM

Joy is one of the most followed idols on Instagram, the ‘Kingdom Come’ singer has more than 9 million followers, the girl from Jeju Island in South Korea, is very active on that platform and publishes more than one post a day.

After Irene apologized for her alleged bad behavior, netizens turned their hatred against Park Soo Young on Instagram, in the comment area people are leaving texts against Joy.

In some messages, you can read how the haters leave some threats to the Red Velvet member, even comparing her attitude with Irene’s, writing her to be careful with her actions in the future.

ReVeluv seeing this situation have begun to counter the attacks with pleasant comments and denouncing the haters, they hope that the entertainment company SM will take action against these people.

Recently, the famous fashion editor who accused Red Velvet’s Irene of assault made a new statement, the stylist revealed more details of the K-pop idol’s apology and explained what happened.



