Joy Behar recalls Ectopic pregnancy in the 1970s amid Controversy over Abortion Laws: “I almost died”

I’m sharing my story. Joy Behar spoke about abortion laws and said that women’s rights to proper medical care saved her life after an ectopic pregnancy.

The 79-year-old co-host of The View spoke in detail about her own experience during a talk show on Wednesday, August 3. She explained that she had an ectopic pregnancy in 1979, telling her fellow presenters, “I almost died.”

The New York native explained that an ectopic pregnancy is not an abortion or a miscarriage, but it can happen to any woman.

“[The embryo] grows in the fallopian tube,” she said of the life—threatening incident. “It will grow just enough for the tube to burst, and then you will start bleeding internally, and then you will die.”

In her case, Behar recalled how she was rushed to the hospital for emergency medical care. “The next day, the doctor said, ‘We almost lost you,'” the comedian explained, noting, “I was in a situation where I could go to Beth Israel Hospital, and everything was taken care of there.”

The TV presenter decided to share her story on Wednesday, when the group discussed the desire of Georgia candidate Herschel Walker to completely ban abortions.

Behar argued that women need full access to health care regardless of their life circumstances. She disagreed with the fact that the 60-year-old Walker “supports a ban on abortions without any exceptions because of rape, incest or the health of the mother.” The Joy Behar: Say Anything alum also explained that the former NFL player’s mindset doesn’t take women’s health into account.

“What do these people think about when they talk about their mother’s health?” she asked. “Herschel Walker, such people, they cannot hold leadership positions.”

The author of the “Great Gas Bag” is one of many celebrities who have publicly spoken out after the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade case, which for almost 50 years defended a woman’s right to an abortion and the protection of her own body.

“I am horrified that we are right here — that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has deprived us of this,” Taylor Swift tweeted on June 24.

Other women decided to share their stories about abortions — regardless of the reason for undergoing the procedure — to emphasize why it should be an individual choice, and not a choice dictated by the government.

“One of the worst days of my life was when I decided to terminate my pregnancy in the second trimester,” Laura Prepon wrote on Instagram on June 27. — The devastating truth is that we found out that the fetus would not live to full term, and that my life was also in danger. At that time, I had a choice.”