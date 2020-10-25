Journey to Mars shortened by new nuclear rocket engine

As chemical rocket engines reached the theoretical limit, companies were working on new generation rocket engines. Ultra Safe Nuclear Technologies (USNC-Tech) has delivered its newly developed nuclear rocket engine concept to NASA.

New nuclear rocket engine to shorten tenure times

Nuclear Thermal Propulsion (NTP) engine types stand out as they are more efficient than both chemical rocket engines and electric rocket engines. However, no concrete steps were taken yet regarding NTP engines, as there were problems with reliability.

The product, developed by USNC-Tech engineers and claimed to be safer than other NTP engines, can provide about twice the thrust force of chemical rocket engines.

Chief engineer Dr. “We used All Ceramic Micro-encapsulated (FCM) fuel to power the engine reactor,” says Michael Eades. We used High Assay Low Enriched Uranium (HALEU) enriched between 5 and 20 percent to produce this fuel. The fuel is then stored as particles coated with zirconium carbide (ZrC). “He used expressions.

CEO Dr. “The design prepared by USNC-Tech is a blend of terrestrial and space reactor technologies,” says Paolo Venneri. In this way, we can develop infrastructure systems faster. ” said.

The arrival of the new concept to Mars with a crew in as little as 3 months will greatly reduce the duration of space missions.



