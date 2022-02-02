Journey, Skyrim And Spider-Man Developers Announce Their New Studio: Gardens Is Born

Gardens: The new developer will specialize in online multiplayer court titles and will work remotely. Gardens is a new development studio that has just been officially announced. This has been revealed in a press release, in which they have also revealed the names of some of its members. The studio has been co-founded by Chris Bell (Journey, What Reamains of Edith Finch, Sky: Children of the Light), Lexie Dostal (Dustforce) and Stephen Bell (Blaseball) along with other developers coming from projects like Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout or Ashen.

Garden seeks to be a transparent, profitable, inclusive studio capable of empowering workers, as well as creating online games that allow forging relationships between players around the world. “With Gardens, we wanted to create a studio that cares about the health, happiness and well-being of team members as we create the games we’re designing together,” said co-founder Chris Bell.

He has added the following words: “Our priority is to ensure that our partners enjoy life and are given the tools and resources to grow, while creating well-made games” that cultivate “new experiences between players”.

Why is it called Gardens?

This study will work remotely, although the headquarters will be located in Portland (Los Angeles). It’s called Gardens because it’s a reflection of what they want to do with their video games and worlds. Artistic and vivid locations with multiplayer interactions, titles that aspire to cultivate friendships and that will encourage users to take care of each other.

Although no specific project has yet been announced, the company is currently in the process of hiring staff in different areas. They promise a competitive salary, equal pay, 35 hours per week, and medical and dental insurance, among other conditions.

Some of those who have already joined the team include executive producer Sarah Sands (Fulbright, Nike, DirectTV), artist Ryan Benno (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Telltale Games The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us and Ratchet & Clank), engineer Rose Dale (Skyrim, Fallout 3, Fallout4), engineer Roldán Melcon (Blaseball, Where Cards Fall), gameplay engineer Tonia Beglari (Monster Hunter World: Iceborne XR Walk, The Under Presents) and art director Leighton Milne (Ashen, The Hobbit).