Joss Whedon asked Vision to show his genitals

Paul Bettany, the actor who gives life to Vision in the UCM, assures that the director of the sequel to Avengers wanted to show the genitalia of the synthezoid.

Coinciding with a recent statement from Paul Bettany about his Vision character at Marvel Studios and his evolution in the MCU from Avengers: Age of Ultron to Scarlet Witch and Vision, the British actor has shared a surprising revelation about his debut in the sequel to Avengers by director Joss Whedon. So much so, that Bettany assures that Whedon wanted the synthezoid to show his genitalia at the time of his “birth”, something that caused a small confrontation between the director and Marvel Studios.

Joss Whedon wanted an explicit nude

Thus, according to Paul Bettany, when preparing the scene at the storyboard and script level, “Joss Whedon apparently had a lot, a lot of interest in the interpretation that was made of him, when Vision was born for the first time, before he was dressed, It said, ‘He has to have a penis.’ And everyone, Kevin [Feige] and Lewis, everyone said, ‘I don’t know, Joss… we’re not sure…’. And Whedon kept going, ‘He has to have a penis, I want to see some penis pictures!’ ”Bettany explains.

Joss Whedon wanted Vision to show his penis in Avengers: Age of Ultron

Although apparently, when Joss Whedon received the artwork to shoot the scene as he wanted, he changed his mind. “Finally, seeing the representation of Vision’s birth with all those penis drawings on the wall, Joss said, ‘Yeah, I’m completely wrong. I don’t need to see any of that, ‘”Paul Bettany concludes about such a curious anecdote from the filming of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

And it is that Joss Whedon and Marvel Studios had several encounters during their collaboration, especially in Avengers: The Age of Ultron, with scenes that the director wanted to eliminate and that Marvel Studios finally wanted to keep. Recall that Whedon has acquired a somewhat controversial fame for the way he works, especially after the public denunciations of Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and other comments from some fellow Justice League cast members for “unprofessional behavior.”