Josina Anderson spoke about the timing of Deshaun Watson’s decision-making

About two weeks after the conclusion of Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing before Sue L. Robinson, NFL insider Josina Anderson offered an update on when a decision might be made regarding the Browns QB’s disturbing behavior.

Per Anderson: “Reports after the Deshaun Watson hearing are due to be presented soon this week. This morning, a source in the league reported this on the results chart. “We are still considering a few weeks before we get a decision. It may or may not be up to the camp. Sue Robinson is in no hurry.”

Watson faces suspension for a year or even indefinitely for a number of sexual harassment allegations made against him over the past year.

The three-time pro bowler did not play for the Houston Texans last season, solving his legal problems. There remains a possibility that a Cleveland player with an income of $ 230 million will also not enter the field in 2022.

Judging by Anderson’s previous report, Watson’s legal team is pushing for a zero-game ban in order to find a middle ground for a possible suspension.

While the Browns are patiently waiting for a decision on their quarterback, the team has traded former first overall pick Baker Mayfield to the Panthers.