Joshua Dugar is not allowed Unsupervised Visits with his 7 children after Sentencing

Maintaining a safe distance. Josh Duggar cannot visit his seven children unsupervised after he was convicted on charges of possession of child pornography.

“The defendant must not have uncontrolled contact with minors,” dictate court documents obtained by Us Weekly, which set out the conditions for his release under supervision. “If there are concerns about possible unintentional contact with a minor at a particular place, event or event, the defendant must obtain permission from the U.S. Probation Office before attending any such place, event or event.” This means that 34-year-old Josh cannot see his children if they are under the age of 18 after his release from prison.

The documents also show that he “must not own, use or have access to a computer or any other electronic device with Internet access or photo storage capabilities without prior notice and approval from the U.S. Probation Office.” Any approved device, such as a laptop or mobile phone, will have monitoring software installed and it will be randomly searched.

Other conditions for his possible release include providing himself and personal information to the US Probation Service, participating in a sex offender treatment program and a ban on possession or use of marijuana. He also “must undergo a periodic lie detector test” — that is, a lie detector test — “at the discretion of the probation service to ensure that he meets the requirements of his supervision or treatment program.”

Josh, who was arrested without bail in April 2021, was convicted in December of the same year on two counts of possession and receipt of child pornography. On Wednesday, May 25, a graduate of 19 Kids and Counting was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for his crimes, which Arkansas judge Timothy L. Brooks called “more painful than more painful.”

After serving 151 months behind bars, Josh will also be sentenced to 20 years of parole, the terms of which will be set by a federal judge. If a former car salesman violates any of these conditions, he could potentially be sent back to prison to serve the remainder of his supervised release.

Josh, who shares Mackenzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Mariella, 2, and Madison, 7 months, with his wife Anna Duggar, was previously banned from uncontrolled communication with his children. When he was released on bail in May 2021, the judge recommended that the disgraced reality TV star stay “in a house where there are no minors in the house” because he was awaiting trial, which meant that he could not stay with 33-year-old Anna. in their family home. Instead, Josh stayed with family friends Lacont and Maria Reber.

However, he was granted unrestricted contact with his children, provided his wife was present.

Anna stayed by her husband’s side in all his legal problems and disputes. In May 2015, he was accused of molesting five girls, four of whom were his relatives, between 2002 and 2003 after several police reports appeared. He was 14 and 15 years old at the time.

“Twelve years ago, as a teenager, I acted inexcusably, which I regret very much and deeply regret. I have hurt others, including my family and close friends,” he said at the time in a statement via Facebook. “We spoke with the authorities, where I confessed to my offenses, and my parents organized a consultation for me and those affected by my actions. I realized that if I keep going down this wrong path, I will end up ruining my life.”

Three months later, Josh hit the headlines again when it was revealed that he had a paid account on the dating site Ashley Madison, based on infidelity, after hackers leaked users’ personal information. The Arkansas native confessed to cheating on his wife, subsequently sought treatment and began consulting with Anna.

“It’s not easy, and some days are very difficult,” they wrote in a statement when they started consulting in May 2016. “It’s a long way to restore trust and truly healthy relationships. We are very grateful to God for forgiveness, grace and help, as this is our strength and guidance to restore our lives.”