Josh Peck Praises Nickelodeon Co-star Jennette McCurdy for “Brave” memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died”

A burst of applause. Josh Peck honors fellow Nickelodeon alumnus Jennette McCurdy in connection with the release of her first memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”

“My friend Jennette wrote a book, and it came out today. She’s brave, funny and thoughtful like few,” the 35—year-old Drake and Josh graduate captioned the Instagram post. “Get today!”

The 30-year-old former iCarly star thanked Peck for the nice review. “I love you , my friend! Thank you for the kind words ♥️,” she commented on a photo of two actors hugging at the airport.

McCurdy recalled her rise to child stardom in her book, which went on sale on Tuesday, August 9. The California native spoke about her strained relationship with her late mother Debra, who died in 2013. Earlier this month, the actress explained the meaning of the provocative title of the memoir.

“That’s what I mean sincerely,” she told BuzzFeed News. “I am sincerely glad. If she were alive, I would still be trapped. Every important decision in my life would be impossible.”

The book also tells about McCurdy’s experience in the filming of the films “iCarly” and “Sam and Kat”, recalling her different connections with colleagues in the film. While she befriended Miranda Cosgrove in the first Nick series, her relationship with Ariana Grande in the spin-off was more complicated.

“Ariana misses working in pursuit of her music career while I’m playing with a box. I’m angry about it. I’m mad at her. I envy her. For several reasons,” she wrote. “So now every time she misses work, it feels like a personal attack. …From that moment on, I didn’t like her. She couldn’t like me.”

On the other hand, she described her relationship with 29-year-old Cosgrove as “sisterly, but without passive aggression and strange tension.” The duo worked together on iCarly from 2007 to 2012 and are still friends.

“I’m madly in love with Miranda,” McCurdy told Entertainment Tonight this month. “I always will. She holds a special place in my heart. She helped me grow as a person and heal as a person, and I hope I did the same for her. I just really love her. … We are still in touch. Not as often as before, we used to be tied to the hip.”

Before playing Carly Shay, Cosgrove played Peck’s half-sister, Megan Parker, on the TV series Drake and Josh. Earlier this year, the graduate of Amanda’s Show published his own memoir titled “Happy People are Annoying” and honestly spoke about his struggle with food and drug addictions throughout his life.

“As I write this, I’m two weeks short of thirteen years of sobriety, and hopefully I’ll still be sober by the time this book comes out,” the “Snow Day” star wrote. “I don’t speak in absolutes because I’ve known too many people whose lives got too good too quickly, and suddenly drinking stopped sounding so bad. So by sticking to this whole day at a time, I can’t guarantee that I’ll die sober, but I can guarantee that I’ll fall asleep tonight without a drink.”

In conclusion , he said: “I will tell you that today I still go to meetings regularly, I have a sponsor with whom I talk regularly, and a group of sober people who are my best friends. All the good things in my life are due to sobriety.”