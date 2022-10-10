Josh Klinghoffer Says Being at Red Hot Chili Peppers Was “Extremely Stuff

“It’s an established band with an established sound, and over time I realized how little you can deviate from that.”

Josh Klinghoffer spoke about his ten years at Red Hot Chili Peppers, saying that from a creative point of view, the experience was “extremely suffocating.”

Klinghoffer joined the band in 2009 after touring following the departure of guitarist John Frusciante. Klinghoffer has recorded two albums with the Red Hot Chili Peppers — “I’m With You” in 2011 and “The Getaway” in 2016. He was asked to leave the band in 2019 when Frusciante returned and has since joined Pearl Jam’s live setup.

Speaking about his decade with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Klingoffer told Guitar World (via Radio X) that “as much as I loved these guys and loved playing with them, it was also extremely stifling creatively. This is an established band with an established sound, and over time I realized how little it was possible to deviate from this,” he explained.

“No matter how much I thought they were ready to experiment, they usually stayed in their lane.”

He went on to say that “it’s obviously sad when something is taken away from you.”

Speaking to NME about Klingoffer’s departure, Flea said: “For us, parting with Josh was a big shift. He was with us for 10 years and it was emotionally difficult to do. He was not only a great musician, but also a thoughtful, supportive team player — a sociable, kind and intelligent person. But from an artistic point of view, from the point of view of being able to speak the same [musical] language, it was easier to work with John. To get back in the room, start playing and let everything develop… was really exciting.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers celebrated Frusciante’s return by releasing the double album Unlimited Love and embarking on a world stadium tour.

The next double album “Return Of The Dream Canteen” is due to be released on October 14.

“Two double albums have been released one after the other. The second of which is as significant as the first, or it should be swapped. “Return Of The Dream Canteen” is everything we are and have ever dreamed of. It’s packed,” the group said in a statement. “When all was said and done, our capricious love for each other and the magic of music gave us more songs than we knew what to do with them. It was like a dream.”