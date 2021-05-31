Josh Holloway: Where is Sawyer From The Series Lost?

Josh Holloway: Lost was one of the most iconic series of the early 2000s, winning a legion of passionate fans at a time when social media was still in its infancy. One of the main actors in the production was Josh Holloway, responsible for playing Sawyer.

Before the show’s explosive success, Holloway was about to give up his acting career to work in real estate. However, his big break finally arrived, and the eternal Sawyer made television history.

One of Lost’s executive producers, Carlton Cuse, even predicted that Josh Holloway would become a big movie star after the series ended.

Despite having participated in some features, such as Mission Impossible: Phantom Protocol, Dangerous Connection, The Battle of the Year and Sabotage, the actor had his best opportunities in series. Find out now #PorOndeAnda Josh Holloway.

Josh Holloway and his TV career

In 2014, Holloway debuted as the protagonist of Intelligence. Unfortunately the show was canceled after the first 13 episodes. He was also the main star of Colony, a three-season series that aired between 2016 and 2018.

However, his most talked about role is that of Roarke Morris in Yellowstone. Set in the countryside of the United States, the production is a success and has already been renewed for the 4th season. Despite appearing constantly on the show, Holloway is not one of the protagonists.

The actor should go back to being the main character of a production with the new series conceived by J.J. Abrams, Duster. In the plot, he will play an escape driver who works for a crime syndicate in the southwestern United States. The show will be aired on HBO Max.

The Missed Opportunities by Josh Holloway

Although Lost was the big break the actor was looking for, the tight schedule of shooting in Hawaii made him miss out on big movie opportunities, like a western movie with Brad Pitt and the role of Gambit in the X-Men franchise.

Even after the series ended, luck wasn’t exactly on his side. It is rumored that, at some point, Holloway was considered to be the Crossbones in Captain America: Winter Soldier, a character who was eventually played by Frank Grillo.

The actor also turned down an opportunity in the hit Person of Interest. Since the show’s recording location was on the other side of the country, he didn’t want to make his family go through this change.

Josh Holloway didn’t become the big movie star that some of the public expected, but he secured his place in the TV series.

Want to see other celebrities on #PorOndeAnda? Give us suggestions in the comments!