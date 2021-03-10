Josh Holloway to star in J.J.Abrams series on HBO Max

According to the findings of the Hollywood Reporter website, actor Josh Holloway will star in the Duster series, created by JJ Abrams, for HBO Max streaming. Thus, there will be a reunion between the two, since Holloway was in the cast of Lost , ABC series that was co-created by Abrams and aired between 2004 and 2010.

In the production plot, he will play the main character, still unnamed, but described as an escape driver who works for a crime syndicate in the southwestern United States during the mid-1970s.

For now, information about the new series is scarce. However, it seems that the period setting should be one of its main focuses, in addition to the presentation of well-composed characters in their most diverse nuances.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to Lost, Josh Holloway also acted in other very important series throughout his career. According to the credits reported by its page on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), there are participations in the series Intelligence (2014), Colony (2016 to 2018) and Yellowstone (2020).

Recently, the actor also joined the cast of Amazing Stories, anthological series from Apple TV +, in an episode entitled “Signs of Life”. At the time, Wayne Wilkes, her character, was inserted into the narrative as a longtime friend of the protagonist, but who cast many doubts on her.

His performance was highly praised by the specialized critics.

J.J.Abrams plans new series for HBO Max

Duster is just one of several projects that the filmmaker and audiovisual producer has been developing, through his company Bad Robot, in the streaming of Warner Media. Abrams is also directly involved in the new DC series coming to HBO Max soon, such as Constantine and the Dark Justice League.

In addition to them, there is also the Overlook series, which is inspired by the classic The Shining, by Stephen King, to compose his narrative and develop characters in the same universe. It is a spin-off without many clear details released so far, but it will be centered on the Hotel Overlook.

Alongside these projects for streaming, on the HBO cable channel, J.J.Abrams also develops the scripts for Demimonde, a science fiction drama created by him and expected to be produced in 2021.

In Duster, in addition to Abrams’ command, Ben Stephenson and Rachel Rusch Rich are also part of the executive production team. It is worth mentioning that none of these series is expected to debut.

That way, we can only wait for more news!