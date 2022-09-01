Josh Gordon to Titans: NFL World Reacts to Move

After spending the 2022 offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs, former All-Pro receiver Josh Gordon was released during the team’s final roster cuts. But he landed on his feet much faster than in the past.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Gordon joined the Tennessee Titans as a member of their practice squad. He can now be called up to the team whenever they want, or can be signed directly to any NFL main roster at any time.

Gordon played 12 games for the Chiefs last year, making five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown. He joined the Chiefs after a brief but high-profile stint in a semi-professional football league controlled by fans.

The Titans will be Gordon’s fifth NFL team since he joined the league in 2012. But in fact, this will only be his ninth season, as he was disqualified for three full seasons between 2015 and 2020.

NFL fans praise the Titans for their bold move, considering it “low risk, but high reward.”

Josh Gordon was an additional pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, where the Cleveland Browns beat him in the second round. In the first two seasons he was really a decent player, especially in the second season.

In the 2013 season, Gordon set numerous Brown records, including the NFL record for the most consecutive games with more than 200 receiving yards. He finished the season the league leader in receiving yards with 1,646 yards.

But in the following years, Gordon will be partially limited to tons of suspensions for the use of psychoactive substances. He has played only 75 games in 10 years.

Will Josh Gordon even play in the regular season for the Titans this year?