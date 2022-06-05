Josh Duggar’s Sentence: Inside the Prison Sex Offender Program

Followers of the Duggar family continue to follow the sentencing of Josh Duggar. Duggar was found guilty on two charges related to downloading materials about child sexual abuse. He is now serving his time in prison, and one of the prisons he is likely to stay in has an extensive program for sex offenders. That’s what the program includes.

Josh Duggar’s sentencing is complete

Josh Duggar’s sentencing took place on May 25, 2022. Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced him to 12.5 years in prison, or 151 months. The maximum possible sentence was 20 years, and the defense asked to reduce the sentence to five years. In the end, the judge erred in favor of a harsher sentence, given the testimony against Duggar in court.

In addition to the lengthy prison sentence, Duggar owed a fine of more than $50,000. WREG Memphis reports that it must pay the fines immediately, although there are payment plans available.

In addition, according to the judge, Duggar should lose his work computer, to which he downloaded illegal material. “No one, so to speak, wants to return the computer,” said defense attorney Justin Gelfand. “Just canned.” Gelfand then noted that the defense wanted to “make damn sure” that the computer would remain saved for a future defense appeal.

Here is a program for sex offenders that he could participate in while in prison

After Josh Duggar’s sentencing, his next step will be prison. According to KNWA Fox24, Duggar will most likely go to the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) of Sigoville. The facility comes with a “high-end treatment program” for sex offenders and is the judge’s first choice.

“The Bureau recognizes sex offenders as a vulnerable contingent in prison,” reads an online document on the prison program for sex offenders. “Institutional assignment, unit management, psychological treatment programs, and re-admission planning contribute to the well-being of sex offenders in custody and help both criminals and society by reducing the likelihood of reoffending after release.”

The news outlet notes that the “medium intensity program” allows prisoners to “learn basic skills and concepts that will help them understand their past offenses and reduce the risk of future offenses.” It takes from nine to 12 months, and it includes group meetings two or three times a week for several hours.

The program has a number of “expected results”. First, the programs “will provide sex offenders in the Bureau’s facilities with the opportunity to change their behavior.” The next is that the program will “address behaviors” that may lead to an “increased risk of sexual crimes after release.” The program also includes “assessment services” that help prisoners reintegrate after incarceration. Finally, for the same reason, the program offers “transitional services”.

Is Josh Duggar eligible for parole?

Josh Duggar’s sentence means he will spend 12.5 years in prison and 20 years under supervision. But what about parole?

According to TV Shows Ace, federal prisoners must serve at least 85% of their sentence before they are eligible for early release. A maximum of 15% is allocated to potential good behavior. Duggar is a federal prisoner, which means he will still have to spend at least 10.5 years behind bars, even if he later achieves parole. However, parole seems unlikely.

After being released, Duggar must follow a number of rules. He cannot visit children without supervision, which may make it difficult to meet with young members of the Duggar family. Since there are children under the age of 18 at home, this may make it difficult for his children to visit.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, send a message HOME to the emergency service at 741741 to receive free and confidential support.

