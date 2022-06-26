Josh Dugar has been transferred to a federal prison, but his move is still surrounded by some mystery

It’s been more than a year since Josh Duggar was arrested on two counts of possession and receipt of child pornography, and more than six months since the former “19 Kids and Counting” star was found guilty on those charges. A lot has happened since then, including sentencing and more, but all this time Duggar has been in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting transfer. This weekend, that transfer finally took place, but his move is still a mystery.

It was confirmed that Josh Duggar was transferred on Friday from the aforementioned detention center to the prison where he will serve his sentence of approximately 12 and a half years, as the presiding judge sentenced him to 151 months in prison. At that time, he was offered two possible options for serving his sentence: Texarkana or Sigoville.

But while it has been confirmed that the transfer has occurred, his records have not been updated at this point to tell us where Duggar landed. According to Us Weekly, this process can take several days.

It is important. The two prison systems had both pros and cons for Duggar and his infamous family. One of them really has a program to help convicts in rehabilitation. This sex offender treatment program will take place at the Sigoville Prison, Texas. However, this prison is further away from the Duggar family than Texarkana Prison, so Texarkana Prison has also been listed as a potential option for consideration.

Initially, it was assumed that Duggar could face decades in prison after he was found guilty on both counts. The prosecution in the Duggar case, for example, argued for 20 years, while the reality TV star’s legal team hoped for only five years. In the end, the lesser of the two counts was dropped, and Duggar was sentenced only on the basis of the more serious of the two charges.

Family members, including his wife Anna and Jim’s parents Bob and Michelle, were by his side. Michelle Duggar even wrote a letter of leniency, which was read out before the sentencing, although not all members of the Duggar family agreed with this decision.

Once Duggar is released from prison after serving his sentence, he will also be on probation, and this time the “decades” will be accurate. After his release, he faces 20 years of probation, he will not be able to watch pornography and will be under restrictions related to the use of electronic devices and many others. He will also be able to spend time with his seven children only under the supervision of another member of the Duggar family or another authorized person.

We will definitely keep you updated when it becomes known where Josh Duggar has officially landed. Duggar’s legal team is also currently in the appeal process.