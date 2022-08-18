Josh Allen to play on Saturday: NFL World Reacts

After missing the Buffalo Bills’ first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Josh Allen is set to start this Saturday against the Denver Broncos.

Matthew Bowe of WKBW reported Thursday that Allen will play Saturday. But it’s unclear how much Allen will play in the exhibition game.

No doubt the injury to New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will force every team sending their starting quarterback to take a little break before giving the starting extended replay.

Fans on Twitter, of course, don’t really want to see Allen on the field. On Twitter, fans are either racking their brains or begging Bills to be careful with him:

Josh Allen had 4,407 yards passing and 36 touchdowns last year as the Buffalo Bills won the AFC East for the second year in a row. But for the second year in a row, the Bills were eliminated by the Kansas City chiefs.

Allen enters the 2022 season as one of the top candidates for the NFL MVP title. The Buffalo Bills are among the early favorites to win Super Bowl LVII.

As you can imagine, the Billies will want to keep Allen as safe as possible in preparation for the season. They have seven games against playoff teams, and they start the season against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Should Allen play any snaps in the preseason?