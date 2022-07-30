Josh Allen got into a fight with a teammate: fan reaction

The Buffalo Bills were forced to end practice early Saturday morning after star quarterback Josh Allen got into a fight with his defensive teammate Jordan Phillips.

Phillips hit Allen on the shoulder as he committed the intended QB, running down the center for a touchdown. The 26-year-old signalman was immediately offended by this blow, hit the ball and turned to push his teammate.

Allen was quickly taken out of the situation by his teammates.

Take a look at the fight here:

The NFL world reacted to this preseason spat on Twitter.

“What is Jordan Phillips doing? Is this the top 5 (at least) QB in the NFL and you’re trying to pick a fight with a guy who can get you to the Super Bowl?” one fan wrote.

“The quickest way to get rid of a quarterback… you can’t touch QB1 when he’s a real dude,” another said.

“Mmmm… I really don’t think Phillips did anything wrong. Allen looks soft for this,” wrote another.

“If it was Lamar, Twitter would be on fire,” another added.

The Bills have sky-high expectations for the 2022 NFL season. Allen is the preseason favorite for the league MVP title, and his Buffalo team is expected to compete for the Super Bowl title.

Perhaps this brawl indicates a healthy competitive attitude towards the 2022 season. Or maybe it’s a sign of some serious malfunction in the locker room.

Anyway, the Bills have a day off tomorrow before they return to training camp on Monday.