Josef Fares to present the gameplay of It Takes Two

Geoff Keighley confirms the presence of Fares to present the world premiere of the gameplay of his new game, as well as A Way Out, with cooperative.

Having already made several stellar appearances -especially that of the 2017 edition- in The Game Awards, the always peculiar Josef Fares will repeat his presence at the gala that will be held at dawn from Thursday to Friday. However, and unlike other celebrities who have confirmed their presence, they will not do it to present the winner of any of the categories, but to show the first gameplay of what will be their next game, It Takes Two.

“This is getting … interesting,” confirmed Geoff Keighley, producer and host of The Game Awards on Twitter. “On Thursday night, Josef Fares will make his triumphant return to the stage of The Game Awards to present the world premiere of the gameplay of It Takes Two, Hazelight’s new game.”

New cooperative game

Like its previous title, A Way Out, the next game by Fares and his studio, Hazelight, is focused on cooperative play, although with a very different premise, since this time we will put ourselves in the shoes of a couple in divorce process. However, in a surprising twist, the minds of husband and wife are transported into the bodies of two dolls created by their daughter, so they will have to cooperate to return to their original bodies.

In this way, Hazelight returns to experiment with cooperative stories, since in addition to A Way Out, one of the most popular Fares games is Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, which although it does not require two players – in fact it is single player -, if it is based on the cooperation of both brothers throughout this fantastic game.



