Manchester United has suffered greatly due to the possible transfer of the much-coveted central defender Josco Guardiola.

Guardiol has recently become one of the best future defenders in the world, and at the age of 20 he is on the wish list of every major European club.

The clubs that have shown the greatest interest in the RB Leipzig defender are Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Guardiol impressed during the World Cup with his exploits in Croatia, which brought him universal approval.

Croatia reached the semi-finals of the competition, where they lost to Argentina. Argentina continued to lift the trophy.

Guardiol spoke about his future and strongly hinted that he could be on the move this summer. However, he refused to say where exactly he was going to move.

The 20-year-old guy said about his future: “I’m not in a hurry. I’m at Leipzig, and we still have six months to finish the season and win something. And then we will look further into the future.”

Guardiol called Liverpool the club of his dreams.

He remarked, “The club of my dreams? It would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I’ve watched a lot of their matches with my dad.”

“We have reviewed each season in detail. This club has remained in my heart.”

Guardiol’s admission undoubtedly significantly reduces United’s chances of acquiring him.

The fact that United need another central defender is a well—known fact. Eric ten Haag has already shown that he has little faith in his abilities at the club, except for Rafael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Varan’s propensity for injury also means that the Red Devils could use an alternative position.