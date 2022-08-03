Jorge Nava from “90 Day Fiance” marries a girl Rhoda Blois after the birth of his second child: “Forever after today”

Happily ever after! Jorge Nava and Rhoda Blois got married four months after the birth of their son.

“Forever after today,” the 33—year-old graduate of 90 Day Fiancé signed a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, August 2, from the couple’s wedding. In the picture, the newlyweds are kissing under the bride’s veil.

According to TMZ, 24-year-old Nava and Blois got married on Sunday, July 31, at the Las Vegas wedding chapel after receiving a marriage license. The publication also noted that Blois will take the surname of Nava.

Earlier this year, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Blois had given birth to her second child. “[She] gave me the most wonderful children and [she] is so loving and compassionate,” Nava told Us in March. “I love every inch of her body and I can’t wait for us to raise our family together.”

The TLC personality previously rejoiced at the opportunity to expand her family. “I never thought that my dreams would become reality so quickly,” he captioned an Instagram photo from October 2021, in which he cradles the tummy of his then girlfriend. “Rhoda, you and Zara are my world. I love you more than you can imagine.”

The couple, who made their relationship public in 2020, welcomed daughter Zara in April 2021. “There is no love that could compare with my family,” the TV presenter wrote along with a picture of his first child on Instagram. “I love them more than anything in the world.”

Blois, for her part, also told about the birth of her baby. In the debut of her girl on social networks, Blois called Zara her “muneka”, which means “doll” in Spanish.

Later, the mother of two children told about the main milestones of their baby.

“EIGHT WONDERFUL MONTHS,” she wrote on Instagram in December 2021. — Our baby is growing, getting stronger and, frankly, becoming more and more charming. Zara is officially on her way, and nothing will stop her! She likes to crawl behind all her toys and climb into the shelves for diapers. She even started walking slowly on the couches (which is why this mom is so nervous).”

On the eve of the wedding of Nava and Blois, a native of California married Anfisa Arkhipchenko. The duo announced their departure in August 2020, three months after Nava’s release from prison. He was sentenced to two years in prison for possession and distribution of marijuana.