Manchester United is a potential player for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Costa was closely linked with United a few months ago before he signed a new long-term contract with Porto. The goalkeeper’s release clause has increased significantly as a result of signing new conditions.

However, United still retains interest in Costa, as there are doubts about the suitability of David de Gea for the Eric ten Hag system.

Despite the fact that De Gea is the best at stopping the throw, many believe that De Gea is very limited in his distribution, plays with his feet and initiates sweeping actions.

These are all aspects of the game that Costa excels at.

Costa’s reputation was strengthened by his impressive performances in the Champions League, where he was one of the best goalkeepers of the tournament.

Cm reports that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes is working on a deal for his client’s arrival in England in the summer.

“Jorge Mendes is already working on sending him [Costa] to England for a 75 million euro clause [in his new contract].”

“Jorge Mendes is already developing a departure scenario at the end of the current season. Apparently, the destination will be England, and Manchester United will be a great opportunity.”

“However, the high exemption clause [75 million euros] keeps interested parties at a distance.”

However, the report indicates that when Costa signed a new deal at Estádio do Dragão, there was an agreement under which he could leave for less than his release clause.

Porto, however, is not obligated to adhere to this from a legal point of view, so Mendes decided to smooth over the problem.