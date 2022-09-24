Jordyn Woods got naked for the birth of Venus, Mona Lisa’s birthday photo shoot

Jordyn Woods did her best for her special day.

I think it’s safe to say that Jordyn Woods has been living his best life lately. Woods, who was once Kylie Jenner’s best friend, famously fell out with the reality TV family in 2019. But since then, she has become quite a popular media personality in her own right. Woods celebrated her 25th birthday last week and did it quite widely. She not only starred nude for a photo shoot, but also captured both Venus and the Mona Lisa in these pictures. (Yes, you have to see it to believe them.)

Judging by the photo shoot for her birthday, Jordyn Woods definitely appreciates quality artwork. In the Venus-inspired photo she shared on her Instagram, the actress is depicted against a background similar to the background from Sandro Botticelli’s iconic painting “The Birth of Venus.” While her surroundings are serene, most may be more charmed by the fact that Woods is in her, well, birthday suit. You can check the messages for yourself below:

She doesn’t mind showing her skin, considering she once did an NSFW photo shoot with Bella Thorne. But honestly, what could be better than celebrating a quarter of a century on this planet by showing a little positive self-love? The “Kylie’s Life” alum also added a cute caption that explains why this is such an important milestone for her:

For some reason, the 25th anniversary is different from any other birthday I’ve had. Over the last decade of my life, I’ve done away with a lot and figured it out mentally and personally. I took the time to invest in work, learn, grow and heal. With that said, this upcoming chapter of my life will be the best! 🤍 My inspiration for this photo shoot is the birth of Venus, because she practically represents the revival of civilization and new hope. 🤍

However, each Mona Lisa could be even more impressive. Another Instagram post contained framed photos of the star decorated with the same threads as the Italian noblewoman. She added a cheeky edited photo of the real painting. Take a look at them:

In general, it seems that Jordyn Woods is in a completely different space compared to where she was a few years ago. In 2019, Woods stirred up the Internet when she was accused of having an affair with Tristan Thompson, who was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time. In the end, Woods spoke out and denied that anything had happened, even though Kardashian didn’t have it. At the time, much of the drama was also captured in Keeping Up with the Kardashians (which can be streamed on a Peacock subscription).

While the masked singer may not be soaking it up in the reality TV space alongside Kylie Jenner on Hulu The Kardashians (available for streaming with a Hulu subscription), she seems to be doing fine. And here are many more Jordyn Woods birthdays, as well as even more art-inspired photo shoots from her!