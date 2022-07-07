Jordan Peele’s New movie “No” Gets Universal Studios’ Own Attention On The Same Day It Opens in Theaters

Usually a movie has to prove itself before it’s added to a theme park. Although you may see a character walk from a new Marvel movie at Disneyland or some other temporary addition as a way to promote a new movie, to get a permanent installation in the park, you usually need to prove that the audience is interested enough. to justify the time and cost. And yet, Universal Studios Hollywood is apparently already convinced that people will want to see more of Jordan Peele’s new horror film “No,” as the film is to add the “Jupiter Claims” set to the world-famous studio tour, and it will open. On July 22, the same day Nope will be released in theaters.

This is the first time that we see a new permanent Studio Tour installation taking place simultaneously with the release of the film. This certainly demonstrates a lot of confidence in the future of Nope, as it means that tour guests will now travel through Jupiter’s Claim territory for years to come. The studio tour includes the Universal Studios backyard, which has been used for hundreds if not thousands of different films over the years. It also includes sets from Steven Spielberg’s “War of the Worlds,” as well as “Back to the Future” and the classic horror movie “Psycho.”

The “Claims of Jupiter” set is a fitting addition to the Universal Studio Tour, as it is itself a theme park in the history of Nope. It is controlled by a character played by Steven Yeun in the film, and he has been seen in the trailers for the film, and it seems to be a key place in the story.

(Image courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood)

Perhaps the most exciting thing about adding this new set to the Studio Tour, and that the set is taken from Jordan Peele’s newest horror movie, is what it could mean for Universal Studio Hollywood’s upcoming Halloween Horror Nights. Studio Tour traditionally gets its own HHN themed experience, Terror Tram, and it seems almost self-evident that this new set will be integrated into that experience. Of course, given that we know very little about what a Nope is, we have no idea what it will actually look like.

The Universal Studios Hollywood studio tour predates the existence of the theme park itself and has always been what distinguished it from the theme park competitions both in Southern California and around the world. In addition to visiting the film sets and the Universal Studios site itself, the tour includes a couple of attractions, King Kong 360 3D and Fast & Furious: Supercharged, which have become independent attractions at Universal Studios Florida. More recently, Studio Tour has begun a multi-year modernization of its tram fleet, as a result of which all of them will be converted into electric vehicles.