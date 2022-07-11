Jordan Peele has achieved success in IMAX [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

Screen Rant is happy to present an exclusive illustration of the brand’s design Nope in IMAX, as well as a behind-the-scenes short film prefacing the epic experience. Released in theaters on July 22, “No” was written, directed and produced by renowned director Jordan Peele, who greatly increased the scale of his latest intellectual horror film after creating such gems as “Away” and “We”.

While the plot details were chilling in the months leading up to the release of Nope, the latest trailer and the revelations of Peel himself made the storyline a little clearer. A series of paranormal phenomena forces residents of a California town to prove the existence of aliens in their area, but the act of trying to expose visitors may have angered them incredibly. Breakout Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya plays James, and Keke Palmer (Lightyear) plays his sister Jill. The film also stars Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Steven Yun and Barbie Ferreira.

RELATED: Jordan Peele Explains the Nope Name Even Better Than The Theory

A distinctive feature of Nope is that it is the first epic horror film shot on the iconic IMAX 15/65 mm film cameras, which makes it specially formatted for viewing in IMAX cinemas. In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of Screen Rant, Peel shares his vision that led to such revolutionary choices in filmmaking. Although his films are always personal, he states that “None of them stands above my other films in that it’s a bigger adventure than I’ve ever tried to tell.” A more ambitious project requires the necessary technologies for unusual interaction with the audience, which he found in IMAX.

Check out the Nope short by watching the embedded video or clicking on the link below:

(Watch the full video on YouTube.)

“When you shoot in IMAX, you just know you’re doing something cinematically special,” explains Peel, “the image is so stunning that it feels like you’re there.” will visually expand to fill the screen exclusively in IMAX cinemas. Moviegoers will be able to experience more of the image exactly as Peel and cinematographer Hoyt van Hoytema planned, with unprecedented clarity and clarity. Combined with the precise IMAX sound of the new generation, this will create the complete or, as Peele describes it, “awe, fear and wonder that we all experienced when we were children.”

Van Hoytema also promises an “exciting trip,” saying that “we shot with IMAX cameras and were not shy about doing very extreme or crazy things with these cameras.” The words of both creative visionaries tease how realistic IMAX visuals and precise sound will transport viewers right into the middle of the heartbreaking action of Nope.

Another illustration of this moment is the delightful, but creepy design of the brand, which Screen Rant can show below:

Similar to the previously disclosed aspects of “No”, the latest illustrations set the scene and atmosphere of the film without further explanation of the plot details. Fans will have to wait until July 22 to see which of their theories is confirmed, but watching the movie at the IMAX cinema ensures that they won’t miss a single clue of the story thanks to the detailed, realistic images of IMAX film cameras.