Joo Hyun Young Talked About How Her Character Will Resonate With Young People in The Drama “Call my Agent!” Remake

Joo Hyun Young talked about her upcoming role as a rookie manager in the Korean remake of “Call My Agent!”

Recently, Joo Hyun-yeon talked about her upcoming drama “Surviving as a Celebrity Manager” (literal translation).

Starring Lee Seo-jin, Kwak Sun-young, Seo Hyun-woo and Joo Hyun-young. “Survive as a celebrity Manager” is a remake of the popular French TV series “Call my Agent!” The original series consists of four seasons and realistically and wittily tells about the brutal struggle of the main stars and their managers. In the remake of tvN, episodes will be created that correspond to the situation in Korea, but taking into account the strengths and interesting moments of the original work.

Joo Hyun-young turns into So Hyun-joo, a clumsy but responsible novice manager of a large entertainment company METHOD Entertainment. So Hyun Joo dreams of becoming a manager because she likes the way they selflessly work behind the scenes to make the stars shine brightly, and she finally gets a job as a professional manager after many twists and turns.

So Hyun Joo is like many of those who enter the real world for the first time, fighting alone to survive after coming from a small town to fulfill their dream. Joo Hyun-yeon previously shared that the character reminded her of her 20-year-old age when she was passionate but had no practical knowledge. That’s why Joo Hyun-young believes that Seo Hyun-joo will resonate with the audience and touch their hearts.

However, Joo Hyun-young said that she did not portray the character as she really was when she was a rookie. “So Hyun Joo is much more mature than the old me,” she said modestly. To emphasize the character of Seo Hyun Joo, who is not only patient, but also very responsible, Joo Hyun Young noted that she put more effort into presenting someone who is determined and stubborn, but at the same time remains kind and attentive to others.

Just like Seo Hyun Joo, who has just entered the entertainment industry as a rookie manager, Joo Hyun Young has also just embarked on the path of acting. She mentioned how happy she was to be able to work together with veteran actors Lee Seo Jin, Kwak Song Young and So Hyun Woo, as it was an opportunity for her to take another step forward. She noticed: “I tried to learn by silently watching them from the sidelines, but they gave me so much advice, and I learned more than I expected.”

Concluding the interview, Joo Hyun-young said, “I really liked the original series, and now it will be reinterpreted in the Korean style. The script was so interesting that I naturally imagined myself inside the drama and how the scenes would take place.” Finally, Joo Hyun-yeon teased, “I hope that the audience will also be able to feel the great pleasure that I experienced from the drama. First of all, I would be happy if the audience could empathize with Seo Hyun Joo’s feelings and cheer for her.”

tvN’s remake of “Call My Agent!” premiered on November 7 at 22:30. KST.