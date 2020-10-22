Jony Ive will use his skills for Airbnb

Apple’s former chief designer Jony Ive and his company Loveform’s newest customer have become a remarkable brand. Loveform will collaborate with Airbnb in the upcoming period.

In the statement made by Airbnb, it was stated that “a special cooperation” was made with Loveform. It is also stated in the statement that a long-term relationship will be established between the two companies to design Airbnb’s next generation products and services.

As part of this collaboration, Ive will also help improve Airbnb’s interior design team. The news is that some changes are currently happening in Airbnb’s design team. It is stated that three senior designers have left the team, while design chief Alex Schleifer is also said to have shifted to a part-time role.

Ive and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky are also known to be friends for a long time. In 2015, Ive wrote a mini profile of Chesky for Time magazine, praising Airbnb’s website design.

Although Jony Ive left Apple last November, he has not lost ties with the company. Apple is still counted among Loveform’s customers.



