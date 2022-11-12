Joni Mitchell Announces New Live Album of His Comeback at Newport Folk Festival

Joni Mitchell has announced plans to release her comeback at the Newport Folk Festival as a live album.

Earlier this summer, Mitchell performed an unexpected set at the legendary music festival, where she last performed in 1969, presenting a set of 13 songs “JONI JAM”, in which Carlisle participated in the tracks “Carey”, “A Case Of You”. for which Marcus Mumford was also invited) and “The Big Yellow Taxi”.

In a rare new interview with Elton John on his Rocket Hour radio show for Apple Music, Mitchell revealed that he has plans to release the performance as an album.

John said: “I’ve seen you through music and, of course, through your incredible rehabilitation, but music has helped you a lot, and it’s nice to watch you develop. And the people there, you haven’t heard anything from the Newport Folk Festival yet, but I think an album will come out of it?”

Mitchell then replied, “Yes, we’re trying to release it.” Continuing to say that she “didn’t have” rehearsals before the performance, Mitchell said that during the performance she got up to play the guitar.

“Yes, that I needed to understand what I had done,” she said. “And I couldn’t sing the key, I became an alto, I’m no longer a soprano, so I couldn’t sing the song. And I thought people might feel relieved if I just played the guitar part, but I like the guitar part in this song. Anyway, he was very well received, much to my delight.”

Mitchell also talked about her attempts to relearn how to play guitar in a recent interview with CBS Mornings. She explained that her ability to play guitar was one of the skills she lost due to an aneurysm, talking about her progress: “I’m studying. I watch the videos that are on the web to figure out where to put my fingers. It’s amazing… when you have an aneurysm, you don’t know how to sit in a chair. You don’t know how to get out of bed. You have to learn all these things anew. You’re going back almost to infancy.

Next year, Mitchell intends to continue her return to the stage, playing her first show in 23 years, according to Brandi Carlisle.

The revelation came during Carlisle’s appearance on The Daily Show, as reported by Pitchfork, when the entertainer told host Trevor Noah that Mitchell would take the stage in Grant County, Washington, next June. Carlisle will perform her own show in the city on Friday, June 9, taking the stage at the 27,500—capacity Gorge Amphitheater-during her interview with Noah, she revealed that Mitchell would be playing at the same venue the following night.