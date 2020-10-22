Jones: Buying Bitcoin Early Is Like Buying Apple Shares

Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones has announced that he is now looking at the Bitcoin market with a more bullish eye. Commenting on the general economic trend, Jones said that the best measure that can be taken against inflation at the moment is Bitcoin.

Paul Tudor Jones, one of the world’s most famous hedge fund managers, spoke to CNBC today. Jones, who invested in Bitcoin a few months ago and sat on the agenda of the industry, said that he now “loves Bitcoin even more than before.”

“There is a long way to go”

Jones, founder of Tudor Investment Corporation, evaluated the Fed’s monetary expansion policy in the past few months. Saying that this will result in an increase in inflation rate, Jones gave the message that people can take action against this situation with Bitcoin.

This is not the only reason why Jones is starting to like Bitcoin more than before. Jones, who made his first Bitcoin investment in May, announced that he started to like the Bitcoin community more during this period. The investor, who praised Bitcoin’s intellectual infrastructure, compared investing in Bitcoin early on in a company like Apple or Google. Making a brief comment on the future of Bitcoin, the investor emphasized that it “has a long way to go”.

It started with a small investment

Paul Tudor Jones made a decision in May to allocate some of his fortune to Bitcoin. But the famous investor said that the investment he made at that time was “a single digit, small investment”. Bitcoin price increased to a maximum of $ 9,800 in May. Now it is traded at $ 12,800.

Jones gained fame and made his fortune by predicting the stock market crash in 1987. Although the famous investor does not expect such a sharp collapse today, he thinks that the policies followed by the Fed may cause an inflation problem.



